Lego launches replica of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

The Lego Group has released a 5,800-piece replica of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the home of Real Madrid, in tribute to the 120th anniversary of the football club.

The set features many specialised details which make it an accurate replica of the stadium from both up-close and afar.

The Lego set, priced at Dh1,799, is to go on sale on March 1. Photo: Lego Group

A lift-off roof and the ability to open up the model by “splitting” it in half, encourages users to engage with the many details of the set — from the pitch with the famous grass pattern, the venue's four towers, the goals, tunnel, dugout, scoreboard, banners, stickers and stairwells.

“Real Madrid is one of the most remarkable soccer clubs in history — which is why recreating the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Lego brick form was such an incredibly rewarding experience,” Milan Madge, designer at the Lego Group, said. “Authenticity and sense of scale are key factors in this recreation, so that builders can truly feel the atmosphere of this dazzling and vast stadium. This set allows builders to bring the much-loved home base of Real Madrid into their own home for years to come.”

The set, priced at Dh1,799, is to go on sale on Tuesday, March 1.

Real Madrid, however, is not the first club to have their home recreated in Lego brick form. The Danish toy company already has two stadium sets in homage to Manchester United and FC Barcelona.

The Old Trafford set was released in February 2020, coinciding with the stadium’s 110th anniversary. The 1:600 replica model of the Manchester United set has details such as the old players’ tunnel and the Munich clock. It also features statues of Alex Ferguson, Matt Busby and the United Trinity.

Barcelona's Camp Nou set, meanwhile, was released last year. The 5,500-piece set can be split into five sections to reveal certain details. The set replicates the stadium’s press section, VIP entrance and players tunnel. It also has a miniature version of the fan-favourite Barca bus, which transports the team’s players.