Sharjah to open skatepark in collaboration with scooter champion Dakota Schuetz

A new skatepark is coming to Sharjah’s soon-to-open Al Hira Beach, as part of a partnership between the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority or Shurooq, and world champion scooter rider Dakota Schuetz.

The beach destination is scheduled for completion in the first three months of 2022 and will also see Schuetz bring his design concept for the “perfect pro skatepark” that offers accessibility for all types of skaters, extreme sports enthusiasts and children of all ages.

A rendering of what Kota Skatepark will look like. Photo: Shurooq

“I am truly excited to collaborate with Shurooq on the Kota Skatepark project in Al Hira Beach in Sharjah which will allow people to be active and have fun in a safe environment," said Schuetz.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors and all riders in the UAE to experience the unique design of the skatepark, in addition to the pump track around the outside of the new park, which will be made for kids to race around and have an enjoyable experience.”

Kota Skatepark will feature different ramps for all levels as well as different roller sports such as skateboarding, rollerskating, scootering and BMX. There will also be a special pump track outside the skatepark as a dedicated section for children, complete with safety regulations and measures.

“With the new Kota Skatepark attraction under development, Al Hira Beach is set to become one of the most popular beach destinations in the UAE for visitors and tourists, offering a complete new set of unique beach tourism experiences that contribute to reinforcing Sharjah as a focal destination for investments in the region,” said Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, director of operations at Shurooq.

The Dh87-million beach destination project also includes children’s playgrounds, restaurants and cafes aiming to showcase Sharjah’s position as one of the most family-friendly and environment-friendly tourism destinations.