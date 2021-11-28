Sky Views Dubai: new attraction features daring ledge walk and glass-bottom slide

Could you slide down from the 53rd floor of a high-rise ensconced within an all-glass capsule? How about walking along a ledge located nearly 220 metres above the ground with no windows or other protective barriers before you?

If you answered yes to both those questions, however quakingly, the Address Sky View hotel in Downtown Dubai has thrown open the glass doors to the emirate’s latest Instagrammable destination for views fiends and adrenalin-seekers. Sky Views Dubai opened to the public on November 28.

The three-part attraction comprises an observatory, glass slide and edge-walk experience.

The observatory enables visitors to access level 52 of the Address hotel's twin towers which transports you above the clouds via a panoramic glass lift. From here, you can walk up a spiral staircase to level 53, all while taking in impressive views of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road.

The Sky Views Observatory. Photo: Emaar

The towers are connected from level 53 via a 46-metre glass walk, which is also open to the public now via Sky Views Dubai, providing loads of vantage points for photos.

Elsewhere, a slide encapsulated in transparent glass will propel you from level 53 to 52. The Sky Views Glass Slide has a transparent bottom and sides, offering 360-degree view as you glide down.

The Sky Views Glass Slide. Photo: Emaar

The Sky Views Edge Walk experience is strictly for the brave of heart, as it allows you to stroll hands-free along the ledge of the 53rd floor, even taking you outside the building with no barriers standing between you and the view.

The Sky Views Edge Walk experience. Photo: Emaar

Visitors will, however, be equipped with a safety harness and must complete a safety briefing before stepping out on the ridge, which is located 219.5 metres above the ground (to put that into perspective, Dubai Frame is about 150 metres high).

Sky Views Dubai is best visited at sunset (albeit at a premium) and is open to thrill seekers of all ages.

Sky Views Dubai is open daily from 10am to 10pm at Address Sky Views Tower 1, Downtown Dubai. It is priced at Dh55 for children (Dh65 around sunset), Dh65 for adults (Dh85 around sunset), and Dh699 for the Sky Views Edge Walk experience