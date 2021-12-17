Holiday gift guide: ideas for pet owners and pets

Christmas is around the corner and it’s not too late to shop for your pet or favourite pet owner.

Whether it’s a friend or family member, we’ve got you covered with some pet-themed presents that they're sure to love. For instance, Amazon has cat silicone rubber coasters (Dh30) or Kinokuniya offers a cat lady-themed creative journal (Dh68). However, if you’re willing to splurge, why not gift something more practical such as a Furbo dog camera (Dh886) or Dyson cord-free vacuum (Dh1,499) that all pet parents can appreciate.

Scroll through our gallery above for gift ideas for pet owners.

If you’re looking to shop more locally, Dubai’s Furnature offers custom pieces including a wooden lint remover holder for Dh120 or visit Howl and Growl to pick up a “Rescued & Proud” tote bag for Dh45. The bag is in collaboration with Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain, meaning every bag purchase helps feed a dog at the rescue centre.

When it comes to pets, why not show your feline or canine some appreciation with gifts specifically for them. Dubai Pet Food has a cuddly Trixie Minou cave (Dh79.50) that any cat should enjoy hiding away in while Amazon offers dog toy balls that release treats (Dh11.85).

Pet’s Delight also have orthopaedic dog beds (Dh126) on offer while The Happy Dolphin sells Yeowww! catnip toys, such as one shaped as a cigar (Dh40), that are always popular with cats. There’s also a special Christmas gingerbread dog bandana (Dh100) from Howl and Growl or PetFusion’s 3-side vertical scratcher (Dh330) for felines to get their stretch on.

Whatever you choose will certainly make them feel included in the holidays.

