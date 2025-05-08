Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab: A culinary voyage

Set along Dubai’s most coveted shoreline, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab invites guests on a sophisticated journey through global cuisines, establishing itself as one of the city’s most anticipated gastronomic destinations. With 11 restaurants, four destination bars, and six marina-side dining venues, the resort redefines luxury hospitality through exceptional storytelling, masterful technique and immersive design. At the heart of this culinary haven lies The Fore, a transformative dining destination that begins each day with an elegant breakfast framed by Burj Al Arab and a gleaming superyacht marina. By evening, The Fore reveals four distinct concepts – Umi Kei, Madame Li, Mirabelle, and The Bombay Club – alongside a central bar, each offering a unique journey across continents and cultures. Umi Kei, led by chef Yukou Nishimura, elevates Izakaya-style dining through the Japanese art of kintsugi. With an open robatayaki grill, dishes such as potato mochi, hamachi carpaccio, and zero-waste classic chicken ramen deliver purity, technique and sustainability with modern finesse. Madame Li, curated by Chef Mehmet Ipar, is inspired by a worldly woman blending tradition with contemporary flair. Designed for sharing, highlights include beef and shimeji mushroom rice mixed tableside, lobster cheung fun, and wagyu and foie gras dumplings, each layered with bold, intricate flavours. At Mirabelle, chef Sasha Enjalbert brings the romance of the Riviera to life. Signature dishes such as the truffle-infused chicken albufera and the grand plateau de la Mer are served in a brasserie setting, where tableside oyster rituals add theatrical flair. The Bombay Club offers a refined interpretation of Western India’s Gymkhana culture. Featuring dishes such as bohri lamb biryani, guinea fowl samosas, and signature tandoori lobster, it pays homage to regal culinary legacies with contemporary elegance. Beyond The Fore, standalone venues continue the resort’s extraordinary dining journey. Perched on the rooftop, Iliana channels the sun-kissed soul of the Greek Mediterranean. Created by chef Andreas Gkipalis, the menu includes tuna fasolakia, fish giouvetsada, and the dramatic lobster pandesia pasta. With the UAE’s most extensive Greek beverage selection and cocktails crafted from house infusions, Iliana effortlessly blends seaside revelry with refined dining. Rialto, a grand Italian venue by executive chef Roberto Rispoli, celebrates the glamour of the 1950s. Northern Italian classics—ricotta raviolo, tuna carpaccio with black truffle, and fettuccine with beef cheek – are served in a space rich with vintage charm. The cicchetti room and gelato trolley deepen the experience, while the Rialto Bar elevates mixology through storytelling inspired by Italy’s regions. Kinugawa, led by chef Konstantine Em, offers refined Japanese cuisine with a French twist in an adults-only setting. Unexpected pairings like suzuki stracciatella and salmon taruto sit alongside perfected classics like black cod miso and lamb chops shiso, showcasing precise technique in a serene atmosphere. Orizonta, at the resort’s sunset-facing edge, brings Eastern Mediterranean flair. Chef Stephanie Haywood’s seasonal menu features dishes such as poached king crab leg in mussel cream and dry-aged T-bone with anchovy-chilli butter – each rooted in local heritage and storytelling. The Commodore Club, tucked within Jumeirah Residences Marsa Al Arab, offers refined comfort food all day. Chef Nathan Rueff reinvents classics such as menemen and the Commodore omelette, while elevated bites like crispy tuna potato, aji amarillo gambas, and wagyu sliders make it ideal for long brunches by the sea. In the heart of the resort, The Lobby Lounge and Pierre Herme Paris presents an elegant, all-day offering of global flavours and French patisserie mastery. Guests can savour Pierre Herme’s famed infiniment and signature macarons or indulge in the 2,000 feuilles –flawlessly caramelised puff pastry with hazelnut praline and mousseline cream. A curated grand cru rare tea selection adds depth to this sophisticated experience. For lovers of classic indulgence, The Cullinan offers an elevated steakhouse experience. With premium cuts, fine seafood, and sommelier pairings served from an open kitchen, this venue celebrates timeless luxury and culinary precision Kira is a bold fusion of Japanese precision and Mediterranean vibrancy. Designed to surprise and delight, the venue serves artful sashimi and fire-kissed seafood in a chic, elegant setting where harmony and contrast define every dish. As night falls, Litt Bar Club becomes a stylish bar and club, inspired by the ethereal glow of moonlight. Signature drinks, curated music, and immersive design elements create an atmosphere of mystique and allure, perfect for late-night gatherings. The resort also offers four relaxed beach and poolside outlets, where light fare and refreshments meet the serene beauty of the coastline, ideal for unwinding without compromising on quality. Finally, Marsa Al Arab Marina and promenade, adjacent to the resort, expands the experience with six additional dining spots including: Feels Cafe, Public, Meat the Fish, CutFish and Heaf. Open to residents, guests and Dubai’s discerning food lovers, this vibrant waterfront destination blends international flavours with cosmopolitan charm. From fine-dining to casual, sun-soaked escapes, every venue at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab tells a story rooted in culture, shaped by craftsmanship and brought to life by the sea.