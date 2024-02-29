Bollywood stars arrive in Jamnagar for Ambani pre-wedding bash

Bollywood fans joined throngs of paparazzi outside the airport in Jamnagar city on Thursday to catch a glimpse of stars and VIPs arriving for the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Ambani, the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is hosting a lavish three-day celebration in the Gujarati city, on the west coast of India. The 1,200-strong guest list includes the who's-who of Bollywood, business leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, as well as Indian cricketers, politicians and business tycoons.

Pop star Rihanna will perform at the event, along with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh and American illusionist David Blaine.

The main wedding event will be held in July in Mumbai.

According to a nine-page event guide and wardrobe planner sent to guests and seen by The National, the celebrations will include several themed parties, kicking off with a cocktail party called An Evening in Everland on Friday.

All guests were flown via chartered flights into Jamnagar, including Akash Ambani, Anant's brother. Reuters

All guests were flown on chartered flights into Jamnagar.

Akash Ambani, Anant's brother, was one of the first to arrive in Jamnagar on Thursday morning. Also spotted were Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, who were seen being driven away in separate Rolls-Royce cars.

Ranbir Kapoor is rumoured to be performing with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, at the event.

READ MORE An unforgettable trip to Jamnagar, where the Ambani wedding is taking place

Designer-to-the-stars Manish Malhotra, who's dressing the Ambani family for the occasion, also posted his arrival in Jamnagar on his Instagram Stories.

The Ambanis, who operate one of the world's largest oil refineries in Jamnagar, said they chose the city because it was “the place closest to our hearts”.

“Over the years, we planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, transforming it into a bustling green community,” they said in their invitation. “Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for more than a thousand rescued animals.”

On Wednesday, Ambani and Merchant hosted a communal dinner for 51,000 local villagers.

The Ambanis are not known to cut corners for their weddings. Anant's sister Isha Ambani's star-studded 7 billion rupee nuptials in 2018 is still the most expensive Indian wedding of all time and included a performance by Beyonce.