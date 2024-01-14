Brunei royal wedding: Prince Mateen and Anisha Rosnah celebrate bersanding reception

Prince Abdul Mateen of Borneo and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah's 10-day wedding celebration has continued this weekend.

The couple celebrated their bersanding (wedding reception) on Sunday, with a lavish ceremony in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan. Following the ceremony, the couple were recognised officially as husband and wife. The bersanding took place in Balai Singgahsana Indera Buana, the royal throne hall of Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the Sultan and Prime Minister of Brunei.

Prince Mateen, 32, who is the son of the Sultan of Brunei, wore military uniform to officially marry Yang Mulia Anisha, 29, the granddaughter of one of the sultan's special advisers, Pehin Dato Isa.

Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah walk down the aisle during their wedding reception at Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan on January 14. AFP

The bride wore a tiara over her white veil, and a white gown decorated with a silver diamond motif. The designer of her wedding dress has not yet been revealed.

She carried a small bouquet crafted in precious metal with gem embellishment, and wore a parure of diamond earrings with a statement diamond necklace.

There were reportedly 5,000 guests in attendance, including senior members of the Brunei royal family, as well as a number of international royals and dignitaries. Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr were all photographed at the event.

Following the reception, the couple took part in a procession through the streets of Bandar Seri Begawan, where crowds of thousands lined the streets to cheer for the newlyweds.

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah wave from their car during the wedding procession in Bandar Seri Begawan on January 14. AFP

The couple stood and sat in the back of an open-top Rolls-Royce waving to onlookers as they drove through the capital.

Hajah Aminah Abd Morsidee, 91 who has seen five royal weddings in her lifetime, said she was "happy to see Prince Mateen marrying the beautiful Anisha".

Schoolteacher Norliha Mohamad Din, 37, said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime moment".

"I have seen Prince Mateen since he was small," she said. "I'm very happy for him. This is one way of showing appreciation to the royal family."

Brunei's royal wedding order of events

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Queen Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha with Prince Abdul Mateen during the royal powdering ceremony on January 10. EPA

The bersanding took place on the eighth day of the 10-day wedding celebration, which has included a number of traditional cultural and religious ceremonies.

Festivities began on January 7 with the ceremony of the proposal of marriage, the groom's family officially declaring their intention to marry the bride. It was followed the next day by a performance by royal court musicians to formally herald the start of the celebrations.

On Tuesday, the third day, an engagement ceremony included the groom's family bringing symbolic gifts to the bride's residence. It is followed by a powdering ceremony on the fourth day. In this ceremony, members of the groom and bride's families apply powder to the couple's hands.

On Thursday, the fifth day, the bride and groom officially exchanged vows at a religious ceremony.

There are still a number of ceremonies to come, including a royal banquet, which will be held on Monday with guests from around the world expected to attend.

Who is Prince Abdul Mateen?

Previously regarded as one of South-East Asia's most eligible bachelors, Prince Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of the Sultan of Brunei, and his former wife Puan Hajah Mariam binti Haji Abdul Aziz.

He is sixth in line to the throne, and not expected to be sultan, but has been seen accompanying his father on numerous state trips around the world.

Prince Mateen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international politics from King’s College London and is currently a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force, where he holds the rank of major. A skilled polo player, he also represented his nation in 2017 and 2019 at the South-East Asian Games.

Yang Mulia Anisha is the granddaughter of one of the sultan's special advisors, Pehin Dato Isa.

The couple have been dating for a few years and have been seen together on numerous occasions, including at the wedding of Prince Mateen’s sister, Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah, early last year.

They announced their engagement in October.

– Agencies contributed to this report