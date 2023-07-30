Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty tops Britain's best-dressed elites list

Forget Kate, Princess of Wales – there’s a new trendsetter in the UK.

Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has topped a new list of British fashion elite from Tatler magazine.

Famed for her wealth – Murty is said to be worth more than King Charles III – she took the crown in the magazine’s September list, edging ahead of Yana Peel and Lady Dalmeny, who ranked second and third, respectively.

Tatler style editor Chandler Tregaskes said Murty was “a shining example of modern-day diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show”.

The billionaire has always had a keen interest in style and holds a diploma from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

After launching her career in finance, she pivoted into the world of fashion, launching her own label, Akshata Designs. The company worked with designers and artists in remote Indian villages, but folded after three years. However, Murty’s fashion interests remained.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more images of Akshata Murty's fashion choices

Akshata Murty's style has gone from designer picks to more high-street labels. PA

Since her husband became Prime Minister of the UK, she has been spotted by his side at several high-profile events.

Her style has evolved to include more high-street finds over designer pieces, a move that could be engineered to make her seem more relatable.

And she’s not afraid to embrace pops of colour and her go-to power trousers.

Stepping off the plane in Japan ahead of the G7 Summit, Murty sported a bright pink cashmere top from Chinti & Parker, paired with neon green tailored trousers from hip brand Me+Em.

Tailored blazers and blouses are also staples in her wardrobe.

Murty was recently pictured in a love-heart adorned Bowden blouse from the high street designer, and sported a blouse from Ukrainian brand Sleeper for a meeting with the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.

And at the coronation of King Charles III, she looked regal in a powder-blue fitted dress from designer Claire Mischevani.