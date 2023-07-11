Diamond-encrusted iPhone on sale for $400,000

A limited-edition iPhone encrusted with hundreds of diamonds is on sale for almost $400,000.

The Diamond Snowflake is an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a customised back panel made of 18-karat white gold and decorated with about 570 precious stones. There are only three available.

The device, created by luxury brand Caviar Royal Gift, is priced at 36 million Russian roubles or around $398,000.

The company used diamonds from British jeweller Graff. Photo: Caviar Royal Gift

At the centre is the snowflake pendant by British jeweller Graff made of platinum and white gold, as well as marquise-cut and round diamonds. The pendant itself, attached to a white gold chain, is priced at $70,590 at Sotheby's.

The product offers luxury throughout, including the packaging. It comes in a white leather case, which only opens to a gold key, delivered in a separate gold-coloured box. The package also provides a pair of gloves.

When the box is opened, a small LED light attached to the lid turns on, illuminating the iPhone. Underneath, inside a separate compartment, is the certificate of authenticity from Graff and a serial number from Apple.

The first buyer of the collectable is from the Middle East, the company said.

It has also issued a "cheaper version" called the Crystal Snowflake SE, which is made of Swarovski crystals. The back panel is silver, encrusted with 570 crystals, and also features the snowflake-style pendant. It is priced at 1.49 million roubles, or $16,450.

Over-the-top iPhones

An iPhone encrusted with a Rolex watch. Photo: Caviar Royal Gift

The Russian company is known for its luxury gifts, often customising mobile phones and accessories.

It has also created an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a built-in Rolex. The back panel is covered in 24-karat gold plating and encrusted with a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona.

The design is inspired by 1930s race cars, such as Campbell's Blue Bird with the back adorned with decorative dials replicating the look of a race car dashboard.

They also create accessories for the Apple Watch as well as Samsung phones. The company recently unveiled a custom Apple Vision Pro taking design inspiration from Tom Ford flip-up goggles and Gucci ski goggles.