Paris Hilton to meet fans in Dubai at fragrance launch

Paris Hilton is returning to Dubai.

The socialite and entrepreneur will launch her latest perfume Ruby Rush at a fan event at Debenhams in the Mall of the Emirates on Tuesday.

Hilton, who shot to fame through her 2003 reality show The Simple Life, has made a huge success of her perfume empire, which is now reportedly worth $2.65 billion. Ruby Rush will be her 28th fragrance.

"I’ll be doing a meet and greet in Dubai on October 18 from 6.30-8pm at Debenhams Middle East at the Mall of the Emirates," Hilton announced on social media. The Dubai launch will be followed by another fan event in Mumbai on Thursday.

Hilton, 41, who married venture capitalist Carter Reum, also 41, last year, has been to the city multiple times before.

She was famously the subject of a prank by Egyptian comic Ramez Galal in 2015, when he took her on a terror-filled flight over Dubai for his show Ramez Wakel el-Gaw (Ramez In Control).

READ MORE Paris Hilton in Washington: socialite visits White House to push for child abuse law

While Hilton said publicly afterwards she was considering suing the show and host for emotional distress, TMZ reported later that it had obtained a document from the show's production house that stated she was a willing participant in the prank, and that she was also paid nearly a million dollars to get on the plane.

In 2009, she filmed a spin-off of her reality show, Paris Hilton's My New BFF, in the city. Called Paris Hilton's Dubai BFF, the show was filmed across the emirate and aired on MTV in 2011.

While fans will have the opportunity to meet her at the fragrance launch, Hilton will also make an appearance at World of Fashion, the annual fashion and beauty event hosted by Mall of the Emirates, which also begins on Tuesday.

Scroll through the gallery below to see recent photos of Paris Hilton at the White House