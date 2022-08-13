Honayda becomes first Saudi fashion label to be stocked at Harrods

In a sign of the kingdom’s growing prominence on the global fashion scene, Honayda is now the first Saudi label to be stocked at Harrods.

The famed London department store offers pieces from the brand's autumn/winter 2022 collection in its eveningwear section.

"Proudly announcing Honayda’s latest collection, which is now showcased at one of the world’s most iconic department stores, Harrods,” the maison posted on Instagram. “A curated selection of exclusive pieces will be available on the eveningwear floor, inaugurating the first Saudi fashion designer in store.”

The pieces can be found on the first floor of Harrods as part of the collection called A charm from Afghan. It features bold patterning, billowing capes, playful layering, delicate embellishments, trademark pleats and rich shades of sunflower yellow, bottle green and royal blue, interspersed with all-white looks and gentle shades of powder pink.

Oversized tassels are drawn directly from traditional Afghan clothing, while delicate feather detailing adds a flighty note of femininity.

"A spark was ignited in me, by just a look at Afghan women’s resilience and strength. Her bold character, her determined mind, singular style and her mysterious beauty brought such inspiration to me that I aimed to translate as much of her traits through different silhouettes and artistic tableaux in this fall/winter 2022 collection," says Honayda Serafi, who founded her eponymous brand in 2017.

The Harrods development is just the latest bout of international expansion for the brand, which has grown beyond its home in Saudi Arabia with boutiques in Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Egypt, France and Panama.

The label is already a firm favourite with celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, who wore a white pleated Honayda jumpsuit to the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. She also chose to wear two Honayda creations to the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o wore a Honayda outfit to the premiere of 'Us' at SXSW 2019 in Austin, Texas. AFP

Actress Lupita Nyong’o donned one of the label’s structured suits to attend the premiere of Us in 2019, while regional celebrities such as Yousra and Hand Sabri rely on Honayda for their red carpet looks.

Hailing from an artistic family — her mother is a fashion and art historian and her father is a well-known patron — Serafi studied Islamic art before decamping to Paris to study fashion at the European branch of the prestigious Parsons School of Design.

Her collections draw inspiration from women who have made a mark on history, such as the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was the starting point for Serafi's spring/summer 2021 collection. For autumn/winter 2020, the Saudi Arabian designer paid homage to Berber warrior Queen Dihya, reimagining the leader's military armour in sequins and metallics.