Rebel Wilson's style evolution in 38 photos: cosy cardigans to confident red carpet looks

In the 14 years Rebel Wilson has been in the public eye, she has done a sartorial 180.

Long gone are the days of cosy cardigans, koala clutch bags and doughnut-print T-shirts, with elegant gowns, sharp suits and chic mini dresses taking their place for red carpet events.

Loyal to Australian designers, Wilson, 42, has sported looks by Paolo Sebastian and Con Ilio. She has also worked on her own collections, including Rebel Wilson for Torrid and Rebel Wilson X Angels, which she created with style subscription service Dia & Co, and has chosen her own designs for red carpet events.

A roster of international designers have also dressed the Aussie actress. She has worn Jason Wu gowns at a number of high-profile events, including a golden outfit by the designer for the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020, and a shimmering emerald green dress, which she donned for the Senior Year premiere in May.

Rebel Wilson, wearing a gold sequinned Jason Wu gown, arrives for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 9, 2020. EPA

Prabal Gurung, Badgley Mischka, Safiyaa, Giambattista Valli and Moschino are among other international fashion houses that have created looks for the actress.

Since 2020, Wilson has lost a significant amount of weight, following her "year of health". However, in the past, she spoke frankly about her struggles to shop as a plus-sized teen, and the impact body image had on the way she dressed, back then and later for red carpet events.

"I remember I had to go shopping with my mum as a teenager and it was mentally disturbing," Wilson told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2017.

"If you are plus-size, there's not a lot to choose from and, I don't know, I guess I didn't know what looked good [on me]. So [shopping] wasn't a fun, enjoyable experience. Now, when I'm doing fittings for movies or red-carpet events, it's really interesting, and it's great to think about what I'm going to wear and what the message is in the outfit."

She said: "Back in the day, I never would have thought of myself as someone who was interested in fashion or had any kind of fashion sense even ... Over the years, I've learned a lot, and this is really me giving back a lot of those tips and creating beautiful, trendy, confident clothes for women out there. The plus-size market is really underserved and I know there are women out there [who] are looking for the types of clothes I wear all the time."