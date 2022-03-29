Ramadan sales to look out for in 2022, from art prints to electronics

With Ramadan just around the corner, brands have begun announcing their sales for the season.

From everyday grocery items to furniture brands, as well as electronics and art decor, we have picked out highlights from this year's long list of Ramadan sales.

Most of the offers are already available, with some lasting until mid-April.

noon

Emaar's online shopping retailer is offering up to 70 per cent off thousands of items across various categories on its website. In addition to Ramadan essentials, such as lanterns and flasks, noon is also giving discounts on groceries, electronics and beauty items.

Smartphones are discounted by up to 50 per cent, while prices for televisions, cameras and game consoles have been slashed by 60 per cent.

Sale runs until April 2.

Danube Home

Furniture retailer Danube Home has launched the third edition of its Mad Red Sale ahead of Ramadan. Customers can avail the offer through the brand’s website, which has been recently improved and revamped.

Running until March 31, the sale includes 8,000 varieties of furniture, as well as furnishings, decor, homeware and kitchenware. Prices range from kitchen tools beginning at Dh1, to a Gazebo priced at Dh899. Sofa beds start at Dh335 while the Milano RO+UV water purifier is now at Dh699.

Services include 48-hour free delivery and installation.

Drawdeck

'Joyful Soul' by Shatha Al Dafai, part of Drawdeck's Ramadan sale. Photo: Drawdeck

Do your walls need some character and colour? Drawdeck, which specialises in wall art and art prints, has announced 25 per cent Ramadan discount on prints from April 7 to 28.

Those looking to host gatherings in the evenings can show off prints of abstract art, digital art and photography, including the works of Leemo, Afaaf Saeed and Arty Guava.

Highlight pieces include a photograph of Arabian patterns in Morocco by Dutch photographer Raisa Zwart and joyful one-line drawings of Omani artist Shatha Al Dafai.

Prices for prints range from Dh74 to Dh111.

Ikea

Swedish furniture store Ikea is offering Ikea Family members 25 per cent off on selected dining and cooking products. Among the items on sale is the Jokkmokk table with four chairs, originally priced at Dh545 is now available for Dh445. Rugs, such as the Kraghave, once priced at Dh1,295 is now Dh945.

There are also discounts on baskets, trolleys, and even charcoal barbecue stations.

The sale runs until April 10.

Sharaf DG

Electronics and technology retail supplier Sharaf DG is offering discounts on items until April 21. Antonie Robertson / The National

Sharaf DG has reduced prices of kitchen appliances, home decor, watches, baby care items and video game consoles by 75 per cent on its website.

Those looking to purchase new appliances can take their pick from various air fryers, toasters, sandwich makers, grillers and ovens. The electronics retailer is also offering reductions on smartphones, such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB), priced at Dh5,119 is now about Dh4,860.

There are also discounts on laptops, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Lenovo ThinkBook, HP Notebooks, Microsoft Surface, Dell Inspiron and more.

Offers are valid until April 10.

Life Pharmacy

Life Pharmacy's Ramadan sale is live on its website, with up to 70 per cent off on beauty products and testing kits.

Among the biggest markdowns is a glucose monitor with test strips once priced at Dh149 is now Dh1. Products such as nebulizers, humidifiers and epilators are also on sale.

Apart from everyday items such as toothpaste, cleansers and baby care, fitness snacks, such as energy bars are available at reduced prices.

Brands such as Sunshine Nutrition, Natures Aid, Jovene, Vidaderm, Topicrem, Nordic Sunshine and Lierac are also on sale.

Offers last until March 31.