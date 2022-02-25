Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall describes Queen Consort role as a 'great honour'

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has said that becoming Queen Consort will be her "great honour" in a new interview, in which she spoke about the causes that are most important to her and the ways she hopes the royal role will help advance her campaigns.

Speaking to the BBC, Camilla said she will continue her fight against domestic violence as Queen Consort and hopes to be helping with victims "for a lifetime".

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth II said in her platinum jubilee message that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes king.

Camilla is married to Charles, Prince of Wales, first in line to the British throne.

While speaking to BBC Woman's Hour host Emma Barnett about her work against domestic violence, she was joined by Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her husband in 2010. Parkes has since launched the Joanna Simpson Foundation in her daughter's memory.

"Of course, it's a great honour, it couldn't be anything else," the duchess said.

"I'm going to keep up with these causes. You know, if I start something like this, I'm not going to give up mid-channel, I'm just going to keep going to try and help the likes of people like Diana ... I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime."

This isn't the first time Camilla has spoken about becoming Queen Consort. While visiting the Nourish Hub in London earlier this month, she said: "I feel very, very honoured and very touched."

Who is a queen consort?

In a nutshell, a queen consort is a royal by marriage, the king's wife. It is a symbolic role, meaning she is queen while the king is on the throne, but would not inherit the throne after he dies.

Queen Elizabeth II inherited the throne from her father, making her the ruling monarch, the queen. Her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, however, was a queen consort. She was not Queen Elizabeth I — that title belongs to the daughter of King Henry VIII and Tudor royal, who was born into the role and reigned as queen from 1558 until 1603.

When Prince William becomes king, after the death of Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cambridge will probably become Catherine, Queen Consort.

