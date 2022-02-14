Celebrities at Super Bowl 2022: LeBron James to JLo and Prince Harry

The Super Bowl returned to Los Angeles after 19 years away, and with it came a flock of A-list names who turned out to watch the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner and Justin and Hailey Bieber were all in attendance.

Click through the gallery above to see A-list names in the Super Bowl LVI crowd.

Prince Harry, who now lives in Los Angeles with wife, Meghan Markle, was in the SoFi Stadium crowd with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

NBA star LeBron James, who was also at the game, took to Twitter to sing the praises of the half-time show by Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar, along with surprise guest 50 Cent.

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was in the crowd, but ahead of the game he had a role to play, introducing the two teams ahead of play.

“Finally! The Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles!” Johnson said, hyping the LA crowd. “It is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players, who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts, pride and legacy out here on this hallowed field, because that is what champions do,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, it is my honour to say: ‘Finally, it is time for the Super Bowl!”

To the delight of comedy fans, Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of himself in the crowd with Will Ferrell.

Keeping true to recent form, Kanye West made a public appearance, but wore a full face mask for part of the afternoon, which helped him maintain a degree of anonymity – despite the mask becoming something of a uniform for the rapper.

The choice of face wear has sparked a reaction online, with many commenting on the fact that he is likely to have spent thousands of dollars on the ticket, only to obscure his view with fabric.

West was in the crowd with two of his children, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6. Estranged wife, Kim Kardashian did not appear to watch the game in the stadium.

During the half-time performance, superstars of hip-hop performed a high-energy show, which featured clean versions of their biggest hits, as well as a defiant Eminem kneeling at the end of Lose Yourself.

Dr Dre, a prolific producer and seven-time Grammy winner, kicked off the performance at SoFi Stadium, standing behind a sound table on top of a makeshift white house. He introduced Snoop Dogg — wearing a blue bandana outfit — who performed a few classics such as The Next Episode and California Love, 2Pac's 1995 hit featuring Dr Dre.

The pair were soon joined by surprise guest 50 Cent, who performed his 2003 hit In da Club while hanging upside down and dressed in a white tank top, mimicking the song's music video.

See highlights from the Super Bowl LVI half-time show here: