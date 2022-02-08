Winter Olympics on TikTok: who to follow for a behind-the-scenes look at the Beijing Games

The Winter Olympics is now under way in Beijing. Just like the Tokyo Summer Games last year, it's been a muted affair as restrictions have been put in place on crowd attendance, with organisers deciding in January not to sell tickets to Olympic events to limit the spread of Covid-19.

A "closed loop" has also been created to separate competitors and staff from the Chinese public throughout the event.

Thankfully, social media exists and for those who can't get enough of the Olympics, there's always TikTok. A number of Olympians have taken to using the platform to offer their perspective on everything that's happening in Beijing. Here are the ones to follow ...

Tessa Maud (Team USA, Snowboarding)

The athlete is documenting her first Olympics on TikTok. So far, she’s shared her journey of getting there, including chronicling the flights, airports, buses and everything in between.

Since arriving in Beijing, she’s shared her review of the smart beds in the Olympic Village, clips of the Olympic swag (which includes a Team USA capsule collection with Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear) and made videos on the food she's eaten.

Maddie Mastro (Team USA, Snowboarding)

Another American asharing her experience is Maud's snowboarding teammate Maddie Mastro, who is at her second Winter Olympics. She shared clips from the opening ceremony and her parade with Team USA, as well a video showing what a convenience store inside the Olympic Village looks like.

Shaun White (Team USA, Snowboarding)

The famous snowboarder is at his fifth and final Winter Games, and announced he plans to retire after the Olympics. On his TikTok, Shaun White not only shares his personal insights but answers fans' questions about his experience.

In one video, a fan asks “what do you trade at the Olympics?” to which White responds by showing off a very cool blue Olympics lanyard filled with pins of other countries.

Sarah Nurse (Team Canada, Women’s Ice Hockey)

The two-time Olympian is a forward in the Canadian women's ice hockey team. In addition to posting videos with her teammates trying the latest dance trends, she’s also shown off the Olympic swag that Team Canada has received, including a duffel bag with winter accessories and sweatpants, leggings and jackets for the occasion.

Jenise Spiteri (Team Malta, Snowboarding)

With her bright pink and blue hair, Jenise Spiteri is hard to miss. She is the sole representative for Malta at the Games, where she will compete in snowboarding and was the flag bearer for the country in the opening ceremony.

She has shared videos of the opening ceremony as well as the free KFC and Pizza Hut food, and Olympics Samsung phones, that athletes have received. One of her more memorable TikToks shows just how cold it is in China, with Spiteri saying she walked outside with wet hair and it has now frozen.

Anna Fairman and Anna Segedi (Team China, Women’s Ice Hockey)

Anna Fairman and Anna Segedi are two hockey players on Team China who call themselves "Anna x 2" on TikTok. The two teammates are also roommates and post comedic Olympic content with current TikTok trends but have also shared a behind-the-scenes look of the Beijing Games, including their room in the Olympic Village.

Caroline Claire (Team USA, Skiing)

The freestyle skier is a two-time Olympian that competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Games. In one of her most-viewed videos, she gives an inside look at Team USA’s departure to Beijing. Set to motivational background music, it shows the athletes walking on a red carpet and being cheered on by Delta Air Lines staff members as they board their flights to the Winter Olympics.