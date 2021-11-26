UAE breaks world records for biggest flower word and number to mark Golden Jubilee

To mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee, local flower delivery service Floward organised an event to break not one but two world records.

Visitors showed up at the Address Montgomerie in Dubai, to help create the world's largest word and number made out of flowers.

The floral display spelt out "UAE 50".

A DJ spinning upbeat tracks and a drone show that lit up the night sky ensured it was a celebratory occasion.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more of the floral display and drone show.

Guinness World Records' official adjudicator in the Mena region, Ahmed Bucheeri, was there to present Floward chief executive Abdulaziz B Al Loughani with the certificates for the World's Largest Flower Number and the Largest Flower Word.

The UAE is no stranger to breaking world records. In recent weeks, Pullman Hotels and Resorts teamed up with Les Mills to attempt to break the record for the most viewers for a strength training workout live stream on YouTube, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation attempted a new Guinness World Record for the largest Jiu-Jitsu training session, involving 2,700 people, with the event hosted simultaneously at 14 different sites across the country, including the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

On New Year's Eve, Ras Al Khaimah will attempt a new Guinness World Record with fireworks. The 12-minute pyrotechnic spectacle, which will cover a 4.7-kilometre area along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, will aim to break not one but two world records, although the specific titles it's aiming for have not yet been revealed.