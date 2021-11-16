When is Black Friday? Here are some of the UAE's biggest deals and discounts

For most shoppers, Black Friday is one of the year’s most anticipated events owing to the number of deals and discounts available just in time for the holidays.

This year, it falls on November 26. It traditionally takes place the day after Thanksgiving when major sales are launched in stores and online.

While Black Friday started out as an American concept, the phenomenon has gone global over the past few years, with countries around the world taking part.

What is White Friday?

In the UAE, the event is also referred to as “White Friday”. This is in recognition of the region recognising Fridays as a day of worship and a time for gatherings of friends and family. It was first referred to as such by Souq.com in 2014.

Numerous retailers and shopping outlets will also host “White Friday” sales, although sometimes they go by other names such as “Yellow Friday”, which was coined by noon.com, to match the company’s signature colour.

So, whether it's Black Friday, Yellow Friday or White Friday, here we round up some of the best online sales coming up...

Amazon’s White Friday

When: November 22 to 29

The retail giant is once again holding its White Friday sale. There will be up to 70 per cent off across electronics, fashion, sports, beauty, kitchen, home and more. Amazon Prime members can get early 24-hour access to the sale.

Squatwolf’s Black Friday

Squatwolf's Black Friday deal lasts until the end of the month. Photo: Squatwolf

When: Until November 30

The Dubai sportswear brand is offering 60 per cent off its entire website until the end of the month. Squatwolf offers clothing that’s suitable for both in and out of the gym, with collections focused on all types of exercise, from spinning and yoga to high intensity.

Noon’s Yellow Friday

When: November 22 to 28

As part of what the online shopping platform calls the "craziest sale of the year", there will be deals across all categories, including up to 80 per cent off products, bundle deals, a 9pm daily flash sale and daily price crashes.

Namshi’s Black November

When: Until November 30

The online clothing store is once again holding its Black November sale all month. This includes 40 per cent off on footwear, bags and accessories. The site is also hosting a Black Ticket promotion whereby shoppers can enter to win daily prizes, with winners announced on Wednesday, December 8.

Sun & Sand Sports White November

When: November 19 to 28

The sports store is offering up to 75 per cent off in daily deals for its White November week. Expect to see online deals for brands such as Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Reebok and more. In addition to sportswear, there will also be accessories and fitness equipment on sale, too.