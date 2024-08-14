WHO issues global health emergency over mpox outbreak in Africa

The World Health Organisation on Thursday declared a public health emergency of international concern for the current mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring countries.

It is the second time the global health agency has issued an emergency on the virus in two years, after an outbreak spread in non-endemic countries in the West in 2022.

“Today, the emergency committee met and advised me that, in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing.

He announced that the organisation has recorded more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths so far this year.

“The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC, its detection in neighbouring countries that had not previously reported mpox and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying,” Dr Tedros explained.

The decision follows a continental health emergency declared by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

“It's clear that a co-ordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives,” Dr Tedros said.

He announced that the agency has released $1.5 million from the contingency fund for emergencies and called on global partners to contribute.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, spreads through close contact and sexual activity, as well as by interacting with items used by an infected person.

The viral infection causes flu-like symptoms and sometimes painful, pus-filled body lesions. It can be treated with antiviral medication and prevented through a two-dose vaccine regimen.

But African countries where the virus is endemic have not had sufficient access to the vaccine.

