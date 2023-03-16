Artificial sweetener in diet soft drinks 'suppresses T-cell immune system'

Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute in London have found that consuming a high amount of sucralose, an artificial sweetener commonly used in hot drinks and diet soft drinks, could suppress the immune response to disease in mice.

The study suggests that sucralose could potentially be used to treat people with autoimmune disorders, including conditions such as Type-1 diabetes.

The study, which was published in the Nature journal, found that consuming high doses of sucralose lowered the activation of T cells — a type of white blood cell — in mice.

The doses tested were within recommended consumption limits, but would be the equivalent of drinking about 30 cups of sweetened coffee in a day or 10 cans of a diet fizzy drink.

The researchers hope the findings could lead to a new way of using much higher therapeutic doses of sucralose in patients, but they stressed that their findings should not sound alarm bells for those wanting to ensure they have a healthy immune system or recover from disease.

Human beings consuming normal or moderately elevated amounts of sucralose would not be exposed to the levels achieved in this study.

The researchers cautioned against people taking away the message that sucralose is harmful if consumed in the course of a normal balanced diet. Getty Images

Karen Vousden, senior author and principal group leader at the Crick, said: “We’re hoping to piece together a bigger picture of the effects of diet on health and disease, so that one day we can advise on diets that are best suited to individual patients, or find elements of our diet that doctors can exploit for treatment.”

The researchers cautioned against people taking away the message that sucralose is harmful if consumed in the course of a normal balanced diet.

The effects on the immune system observed seem reversible, and the researchers believe it may be worth studying if sucralose could be used to ameliorate conditions such as autoimmunity, especially in combinational therapies.

Julianna Blagih, co-first author and former postdoctoral training fellow at the Crick, said: “We’ve shown that a commonly used sweetener, sucralose, is not a completely inert molecule and we have uncovered an unexpected effect on the immune system.

"We are keen to explore whether there are other cell types or processes that are similarly affected by this sweetener.”

Karis Betts, senior health information manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “The results of this study don’t show harmful effects of sucralose for humans, so you don’t need to think about changing your diet to avoid it.”

The study raises questions about the effects of artificial sweeteners on the body, and the need for further research in this area.