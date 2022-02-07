Energy drinks consumed weekly by 50% of children worldwide

Energy drinks are consumed weekly by up to a half of children worldwide and a third in the UK, a BMJ study published on Monday has found.

The research linked the fizzy drinks with a range of health and behavioural issues if drunk five or more times a week.

Energy drinks are marketed as a convenient means to reduce tiredness and improve concentration, as well as boosting energy. An average 250ml energy drink contains a similar amount of caffeine to a 60ml espresso.

Many of these drinks contain other active ingredients, such as the stimulants guarana, taurine and sugar, although sugar-free options are also available.

The UK government in 2018 ran a consultation on banning the sale of energy drinks to children, but as only two British studies were identified among the available evidence, additional information was sought and a secondary analysis of relevant data was carried out to ensure relevance to national policy.

The systematic review revealed that, worldwide, between 13 per cent and 67 per cent of children had consumed energy drinks in the preceding year.

A profusion of energy drinks can be found on supermarket shelves. Getty

Analysis of the additional data indicated that between 3 per cent and 32 per cent of children across the UK consumed energy drinks on at least one day of the week, with no difference by ethnic background.

Frequent imbibement, defined as drinking an energy drink on five or more days of the week, was associated with poor mental and physical health and overall poor wellbeing compared with those who did not consume energy drinks.

Evidence from the reviews indicated consistent associations between energy drinks and self-harm, suicide, hyperactivity, academic performance and school attendance.

MORE ON HEALTH Screening at shopping centres planned as UK declares 'national war on cancer'

The reviews suggested boys drank more than girls, with consumption rising in tandem with age. A correlation was also suggested between greater imbibement and more headaches, sleep problems, alcohol use, smoking, irritability and school exclusion.

The researchers said these findings were hard to substantiate from the data available as cause and effect was difficult to discern.

“These data support the idea that there is a link between drinking [caffeinated energy drinks] and poorer health and behaviour in children, although the cause is unclear,” wrote the researchers.

“Based on a comprehensive overview of available systematic reviews, we conclude that up to half of children, worldwide, drink [caffeinated energy drinks] weekly or monthly, and based on the dataset analysis, up to a third of UK children do so.

“There is weak but consistent evidence, from reviews and UK datasets, that poorer health and wellbeing is found in children who drink [caffeinated energy drinks].

In the absence of [randomised controlled trials], which are unlikely to be ethical, longitudinal studies could provide stronger evidence.”