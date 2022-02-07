AstraZeneca vaccine's reputation damage 'killed hundreds of thousands', says top scientist

A University of Oxford scientist has blamed “bad behaviour” from politicians and figures in science for damaging the reputation of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, causing a lack of confidence he says “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people”.

Prof Sir John Bell said the effects of such behaviour was far-reaching and affected the worldwide battle against the coronavirus.

"They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world,” he told the BBC.

“I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people – and that they cannot be proud of.”

The Oxford-made shot has suffered several blows to its reputation since being approved for use in the UK in December 2020.

British advisers recommended that people under 40 should be offered alternatives to the dose due to a link to rare blood clots, while fears over possible side effects prompted several European countries to suspend use of the vaccine.

Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria and Iceland paused the use of the AstraZeneca shot.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has not played a significant role in the UK's booster campaign. Getty Images

Amid scepticism abroad, the vaccine has not played a major role in the UK’s booster campaign.

The shot accounts for only 48,000 of the more than 37 million booster doses given in the UK.

Despite the easing of coronavirus restrictions, Covid-19 cases continue to rise is some areas.

Around three in 10 areas in Britain recorded a week-on-week rise in infection rates on Friday.

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises were Exeter, Hart, Forest of Dean, Guildford and North Devon.

Scotland recorded two more coronavirus deaths and another 5,593 positive cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, while the number hospital admissions fell.

There were 958 people in hospital on Saturday with Covid-19, down from 990 on Friday and from 1,291 on the same day last week.

The UK recorded 54,095 new infections and 75 deaths on Sunday.