Saudi Arabia to open to tourists with quarantine for unvaccinated travellers

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Monday said unvaccinated travellers entering the kingdom would be subject to a week-long quarantine, starting May 20.

This is not applicable to countries on which Saudi Arabia imposed a travel ban in early February.

Saudia airline issued new travel guidelines for 38 countries before borders reopen on May 17 for vaccinated citizens.

Read More Saudi Arabia announces plans to limit Eid gatherings

“This comes in line with the efforts exerted by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to curb the spread of [Covid-19], and based on recommendations by the competent health authorities,” the ministry told the Saudi Press Agency.

Unvaccinated travellers must have valid health insurance to cover the risks of coronavirus and undergo a PCR test on arrival, and on the seventh day of quarantine.

Those excluded from the rule include airline staff and crew, diplomats, vaccinated travellers, health officials, truck drivers and marine workers.

Relatives of citizens and unvaccinated domestic workers accompanied by vaccinated residents are also exempt.

Those excluded must isolate themselves at home and have a valid health insurance policy.

The authorities said the public must adhere to precautionary measures, and that travel guidelines were subject to change and assessment by the Public Health Authority.

