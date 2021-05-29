Saudi Arabia lifts ban on travellers from UAE and 10 other countries

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced that travellers from 11 countries, including the UAE, will be allowed to enter the kingdom from May 30.
The decision lifts a temporary ban imposed on arrivals from the UAE, Germany, the UStates, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the UK, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan.
Travellers from these countries can travel to the kingdom from 1am on May 30, the ministry said. They will have to enter institutional quarantine on arrival.
The countries were among 20 nations from where travel was banned in February to curb the spread of Covid-19. The ban also applied to travellers who transited through any of the 20 countries two weeks before seeking entry into the kingdom.
Travel to Saudi Arabia from Afghanistan, Armenia, Belarus, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Iran, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Turkey, Venezuela and Yemen remains banned.
Saudi Arabia reopened its borders for vaccinated citizens and residents on May 17. Saudi passport authorities have urged all travellers, including Gulf Co-operation Council citizens and new visa holders, to register proof of their vaccination electronically before their arrival by using the Muqeem vaccine registration page.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation has asked all airlines operating flights to Saudi Arabia to register data on vaccinated passengers, including non-Saudis and those travelling from safe countries. Travellers will enter quarantine at their own expense and will be allowed to leave the premises if the result of their PCR test is negative after seven days.
The Philippine government on Saturday also lifted a temporary ban on citizens travelling to work in Saudi Arabia, allowing 400 workers to return to the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights in March last year and began allowing entry to the kingdom only in January.
Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka
Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies
Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe
Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE
UAE fixtures
Saturday, January 18, v Canada
Wednesday, January 22, v Afghanistan
Saturday, January 25, v South Africa
Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo
Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm
Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto
Price: from Dh209,000
On sale: now
Favourite colour: Brown
Favourite Movie: Resident Evil
Hobbies: Painting, Cooking, Imitating Voices
Favourite food: Pizza
Trivia: Was the voice of three characters in the Emirati animation, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon
Understand What Black Is
The Last Poets
(Studio Rockers)
Call DHA on 800342
Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message
Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre
DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab
Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’
Born in Dibba, Sharjah in 1972.
He is the eldest among 11 brothers and sisters.
He was educated in Sharjah schools and is a graduate of UAE University in Al Ain.
He has written poetry for 30 years and has had work published in local newspapers.
He likes all kinds of adventure movies that relate to his work.
His dream is a safe and preserved environment for all humankind.
His favourite book is The Quran, and 'Maze of Innovation and Creativity', written by his brother.
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000
Engine: 5.6-litre V8
Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm
Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km
