Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone and ballistic missiles aimed at Saudi Arabia

File photo: An image grab taken from a video handed out by Yemen's Houthi rebels on March 27, 2018 shows what appears to be Houthi military forces launching a ballistic missile on March 25 reportedly from the capital Sanaa. AFP

The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from Yemen towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

And two ballistic missiles were fired towards Najran in the kingdom, the agency said.

"We are taking operational measures to deal with sources of threats to protect civilians and civilian objects," the coalition said.

Saudi Arabia intercepted an airborne attack on Jeddah and an explosive-laden drone launched toward Khamis Mushait on Saturday.

During a 90-minute TV interview to mark the fifth anniversary of Vision 2030, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he hoped to achieve peace and an end to Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

“We hope that the Houthis will sit at the negotiating table to reach solutions that guarantee rights for all,” Prince Mohammed said.

“While there is no doubt that the Houthis have a close relationship with the Iranian regime, there is no doubt that the Houthis are Arabs at the end of the day, and it is inevitable that they will have to work with their brothers to end this conflict.”

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking met Prince Mohammed and Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar, in Riyadh on Thursday to discuss a political resolution to the Yemen crisis.

Mr Lenderking and the US ambassador to Yemen, Christopher Henzel, on Sunday stressed the need for a “consensus to end the Houthi Marib offensive and for a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire” in Yemen.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al Jubeir, met the visiting US delegation in Riyadh on Sunday to review bilateral ties and discuss ways to enhance regional and international security.

Princess Reema and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also met the delegation to discuss regional and international issues.

