Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati to arrive in Riyadh

Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia was expected to arrive in Riyadh on Tuesday, Tehran said, to lead a diplomatic mission that was reopened in early June, seven years after the countries cut diplomatic ties.

Alireza Enayati said his Saudi counterpart would arrive in Tehran later this week, Iran's state news agency Irna reported.

Mr Enayati met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who made recommendations on the strengthening of relations with Saudi Arabia, he told Irna.

Mr Enayati has previously served as Iran's deputy ambassador to Riyadh, ambassador to Kuwait, aide to the Iranian foreign minister and director general for Gulf affairs at the Foreign Ministry.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March to a Chinese-brokered deal to resume diplomatic and economic relations after years of tensions.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June followed by its consulate in Jeddah and representative office at the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

The closed Iranian embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh in April. AFP

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have also resumed operations.

Mr Amirabdollahian visited Saudi Arabia last month and held “frank and fruitful” talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mr Enayati said Iran-Saudi relations were progressing at a steady pace in an interview with Iranian newspaper Shargh on Saturday.

“We are serious, and we feel that Saudi Arabia is also serious in developing ties and deepening relations,” he said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia “are able, through bilateral co-operation and based on the long-term future prospects, to build a base for collective co-operation away from foreign interference in the region”, he said.