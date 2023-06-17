Yemeni pilgrims embark on first direct flight to Saudi Arabia since 2016

A Yemenia Airways plane carrying more than 270 Yemeni Muslim pilgrims left the capital of Sanaa for Saudi Arabia on Saturday, marking the first commercial flight from Yemen to Saudi Arabia since 2016, officials confirmed.

Khalid Al Shayyef, head of the Yemeni airport, said that this is the first of five flights that would transport this year's Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

Two more flights are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday, with arrangements for two additional flights under way.

Millions of Muslims from around the world are set to converge on Makkah, Saudi Arabia, next week for several days of rituals at the holy sites.

The resumption of flights between Sanaa and Saudi Arabia is another sign of easing tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, following years of conflict and the Houthi takeover of Yemen's capital in 2014.

This takeover prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene and close off the Sanaa airport in August 2016, as part of an air and sea blockade on Houthi-held areas.

One of the travellers, Mohammad Askar, expressed relief at the possibility of the blockade ending and the airport remaining open.

“We are very happy and relieved, and I cannot describe the feeling,” he said.

Houthis' Works Minister Ghaleb Mutlaq stated that approximately 200 flights would be needed to accommodate the 24,000 people who wish to travel.

Yemeni Muslims wait at the Sanaa International Airport's to board a flight heading to Makkah to perform the Hajj. AFP

“We consider what is happening today as a good gesture, so that airports, especially Sanaa airport, will be opened to Yemeni travellers,” said Najeeb Al Aji, the Houthis' minister of guidance, Hajj, and Umrah.

The Saudi-led coalition, fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, have made exceptions for aid flights, which provide a lifeline for the population amid what the United Nations calls one of the world's biggest humanitarian crises.

Peace efforts have gained momentum since Saudi Arabia announced a surprise rapprochement with its rival Iran, seven years after they broke off ties.

The move came as Saudi Arabia seeks to calm the region, revamp its oil-reliant economy, and attract investment.

The Saudi-led coalition and Houthi negotiators have held repeated talks aimed at a negotiated settlement to the conflict, which has created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters and has killed more than 150,000 people.

The talks gained momentum earlier this year when Saudi Arabia and Iran reached an agreement to restore diplomatic ties after years of strained relations.

“We are all aware that the road to peace is going to be long and difficult,” UN special envoy Hans Grundberg noted at a forum in The Hague this week, suggesting an uptick in public rhetoric threatening large-scale escalation.