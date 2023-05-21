Blaze at Jeddah's Al Sawarikh market for the second time in two weeks

Saudi Civil Defence in Jeddah put out a large fire in Al Sawarikh market on Sunday, the second incident in two weeks.

The fire began at around 11am local time.

No one was injured in the blaze and "the cooling work is still going on," the service said.

Saudi Civil Defence extinguished a fire in Al Sawarikh market, Jeddah, on Sunday. Photo: Municipality of Makkah

The cause of the fire is not clear yet, authorities said.

"The fire was put out immediately by the civil defence," Ammar Ijaz, a Pakistani driver who saw the fire told The National.

اندلاع حريق ضخم في سوق الصواريخ في جدة وفرق الدفاع المدني لازالت تحاول إخماد النيران حتى هذه اللحظة.



حفظ الله جدة ومن فيها pic.twitter.com/cnpAvv0jh7 — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) May 11, 2023

The Saudi Civil Defence Authority attended another fire at Al Sawarikh market on May 12.

No injuries were reported. “Preventive measures were implemented,” the Saudi Civil Defence said.

Al Sawarikh market is hugely popular among residents and tourists, especially during the Hajj and Umrah season.

"You get cheap deals and great bargains, so people like to visit a lot, at one point Jeddah didn't have many malls it was all about souqs and Sawarikh, which is more popularly known as Harraj, is one of the city's most prominent landmarks," says Ameera Khalid, a Saudi national who lives close to the market.

"People were panicking, my brother went to see what happened and we were watching the fire on our phones. Thank God no one was injured. Many shops were destroyed, including the billboards. I hope they can find out what happened to find a solution to the fire and safety of the people," said Ms Khalid.

Al Sawarikh market was built over 35 years ago and hosts more than 100 shops selling clothing, electrical appliances, foodstuffs and furnishing supplies, with hundreds of vendors selling goods outdoors, even on pavements.

Many vendors also come to sell iron, scrap supplies and used tools.