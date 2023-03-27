Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to meet during Ramadan

Top officials from Saudi Arabia and Iran are expected to meet during Ramadan, the kingdom's official news agency SPA said on Monday.

Tehran and Riyadh reached an agreement in early March to resume diplomatic relations after years of hostility.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, held a second phone call in a week, with the two officials agreeing to meet.

The two discussed "a number of common issues", pointing out the meeting came "in light of" the agreement brokered by China, the SPA reported.

An exact date or place of the meeting has not been specified.

The meeting is intended to restore ties seven years after they were cut, according to Saudi officials.

Reshaped region

In 2016, Riyadh broke relations with Tehran after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran following the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric in the kingdom.

The Beijing-brokered deal will see Riyadh and Tehran reopen their embassies and consulates within the next two months.

In their meeting, Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers will meet to begin arranging the exchange of ambassadors and discuss ways to strengthen the renewed relations.

The two states will reactivate a 2001 security co-operation agreement and 1998 deals on the economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth.

Experts predict that the new relations will change and reshape the region that has been dominated by instability and turbulence for years.

An Iranian official had said on March 19 that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had favourably received an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia from King Salman, though Riyadh has yet to confirm.

On the same day, Mr Amirabdollahian said that the two countries had agreed to hold a meeting between their top diplomats and that three locations had been suggested, without specifying which.