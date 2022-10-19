Saudi Arabia finds 4 million amphetamine tablets hidden in pepper shipment

Saudi authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle almost 4 million amphetamine tablets into the kingdom, its General Directorate of Narcotics Control said on Wednesday.

The seized narcotic pills were hidden inside a shipment of peppers, said the directorate's spokesman Mohammed Al Nujaidi.

“The security monitoring of drug smuggling networks targeting the kingdom and its youth have led to the foiling of an attempt to smuggle 3,989,000 amphetamine tablets,” he said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Five people attempting to receive the shipment have been arrested in the city of Riyadh and the province of Jeddah, the spokesman said.

The five — three Syrians, an Egyptian and a Saudi citizen — were referred to prosecutors for investigation.

The security operation was carried out in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

It is not immediately clear where the shipment arrived from.

Captagon — a synthetic amphetamine first developed in the 1960s as a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — has become one of the most widely used drugs among young substance abusers in Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon and Syria are the biggest producers of Captagon tablets that make it into the kingdom. Some illegal factories are in Jordan, where authorities in 2018 dismantled a laboratory producing the drug.

