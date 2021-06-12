Fifa World Cup qualifiers: UAE set up showdown with Vietnam as Iran win 10-0 – in pictures

Eight more teams can still secure their place in the next round with a place at Qatar 2022 the ultimate prize

The UAE moved a step closer to qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup with a 5-0 win over Indonesia on Friday in the penultimate round of Asia qualification group games.

This victory on home turf set up a Group G showdown with Vietnam on Tuesday. Whoever wins the game will progress to the third round of qualification as group winners.

Vietnam beat Malaysia 2-1 on Friday and currently top the group with 17 points from seven games. With the UAE two points behind in second, Vietnam would also progress with a draw.

Results in groups C and D also set up final day showdowns between the top two sides in each group.

In Group C, Iran battered Cambodia 10-0 to keep their hopes of qualifying alive despite sitting two points behind Iraq, who they play in Bahrain on Tuesday.

Group D is also still all to play for after Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan both won against Singapore and Palestine, respectively, leaving the Falcons two points ahead.

In Group B, Australia cemented their position at the top of the group with a 3-0 victory over Nepal, while Kuwait and Jordan played out a 0-0 draw.

The final round of group games will decide who progresses to round three of the qualification process. Syria, Australia, Japan and South Korea have already secured their progress.

The 12 teams that progress to round three will be split into two groups of six, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Fifa 2021 World Cup Asia round three qualifying results, June 11, 2021:

Myanmar 1-8 Kyrgyzstan

Philippines 3-0 Guam

Cambodia 0-10 Iran

Nepal 0-3 Australia

Hong Kong 0-1 Iraq

Malaysia 1-2 Vietnam

Indonesia 0-5 UAE

China PR 5-0 Maldives

Afghanistan 1-2 Oman

Yemen 0-1 Uzbekistan

Singapore 0-3 Saudi Arabia

Kuwait 0-0 Jordan

