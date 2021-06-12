Thousands of Italy fans celebrate wildly in Rome as Azzurri win first tournament match for five years - in pictures

Italy fans celebrated wildly in Rome as the Azzurri won their first match in a major tournament for five years.

The 2006 winners failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and their fanatical followers gathered in their thousands outside Rome's Stadio Olimpico and in fan zones around the city to watch their Euro 2020 opener against Turkey.

The ground was only filled to a quarter capacity because of Covid restrictions, but the supporters outside congregated wherever they could get a sight of the action.

And after a nervy first half when they were held to a stalemate by underdogs Turkey, the supporters let loose as their side dominated and won the game 3-0.

Coach Roberto Mancini said patience was the key but he laughed off talk of them being among the tournament favourites.

"We have played many teams that have done what Turkey did this evening. They put everyone (back) there, give you little space and make it hard for you to score," said Mancini.

"But the lads had patience. We waited, kept playing, tried to get that goal, then we got it. The lads did really well.

"The first half wasn't straightforward and in a game like that, even if they (Turkey) put everyone back, if you give one (goal) away on the break, the game changes," he added.

The win puts Italy in a strong position in the group, which also features Wales and Switzerland, but Mancini refused to get carried away.

"We produced a good performance. It was important to start well here in Rome and I think we satisfied everyone, for the fans and all the Italians watching. (But) there are six games to go and there are a lot of good teams," he said.

