Ramadan 2024: How Saudi Arabia is preparing for holy month

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced a series of measures to ensure safety and security in the kingdom's mosques during Ramadan, expected to begin on March 11.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs revealed iftar banquets will not be held inside mosques this year to help keep places of worship clean. Designated sites will instead be set up outside mosques, with imams being responsible for ensuring those areas are cleaned up soon after people have eaten.

There is an exception, however, as officials said iftar will continue to be served in the holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

Iftar Sufras will continue to be served in the Two Holy Mosques during the month of #Ramadan.



There is no truth in the rumours pic.twitter.com/96iOKbuIqj — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) March 3, 2024

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque have launched an e-portal to submit permits for providing iftar banquets within the buildings.

Maintenance of the kiswah in preparations of the holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/OTvqMqx4L4 — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) March 5, 2024

Technology and transport upgrades

The range of the Grand Mosque’s 5G network has been extended to cover the Well of Zamzam and the basement of the King Fahd expansion. The upgraded network is expected to boost the quality of transmitting religious lessons, which are broadcast live on the Manarat Al Haramain digital platform.

READ MORE How is Ramadan start date determined? What crescent moon sighting means for the holy month

Ten wheelchair stations will be available inside the Grand Mosque during Ramadan this year, with assistance provided round the clock. Free wheelchair services are provided for the elderly and people with disabilities inside the circumambulation (Tawaf) area.

More than 13,500 cleaning staff about 700 pest control specialists will be on hand to maximise hygiene throughout the site in Makkah.

Worshippers around the Kaaba during Ramadan as captured from the Clock Towers complex in Makkah. All photos: AFP

In Madinah, the General Authority has replaced the carpets in the Prophet's Mosque.

A fleet of 200 modern buses will transport pilgrims to and from the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah throughout Ramadan.

The Madinah Region Development Authority says this will cut traffic congestion and harmful emissions, while creating pedestrian-friendly areas around the mosque.