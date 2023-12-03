Saudi minister arrives in Doha ahead of upcoming GCC meeting

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries arrived in Doha on Sunday to participate in the 158th ministerial meeting of the Council, which will take place on Monday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in Doha to participate in the preparatory meeting of the Cooperation Council on Sunday afternoon.

Recent Gulf diplomacy has focused on securing a quick end to Israel's war in Gaza and a return to a multilateral peace process.

The meeting serves as preparation for the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the GCC, to take place in Doha. Qatar has played a key role in the current crisis, hosting public and private negotiations between US and Egyptian officials, as well as representatives from Hamas.

Prince Faisal and his Qatari counterpart met for the Executive Committee of the Saudi-Qatari Co-ordination Council.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, holds the chairmanship for this current session.

The Secretary General of the GCC, Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, said that the ministerial meeting is a crucial continuation of preparations for the commencement of the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the GCC, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

"This session is set to welcome their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries," according to state news.

The ministers are set to discuss various aspects, and strategic relations between the GCC nations and international countries and blocs. Along with regional security, easing cross border trade is a key part of the bloc's focus, with its combined $2.2 trillion GDP expected to expand significantly by 2030.

They will review reports presented by ministerial and technical committees along with the General Secretariat, SPA reported.