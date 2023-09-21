Qatar holds separate talks with US and Iran over nuclear deal and drones

Qatar wants to capitalise on the US-Iranian detainee deal that it mediated to find common ground on the dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Russia’s war in Ukraine may have dominated discussions at the UN General Assembly, but Iran’s nuclear ambitions continue to worry the West, coupled with Tehran steadily enriching more uranium and supplying drones to Russia’s army.

A nuclear deal with Iran remains a distant prospect five years after former president Donald Trump rescinded a pact that had eased sanctions in return for Tehran curbing nuclear work.

US President Joe Biden has faced Republican criticism for unfreezing US$6 billion of Iran’s assets in the detainee deal which saw a prisoner swap between the nations.

Qatar is pressing both sides to engage in more talks and reach “understandings”, according to three regional sources familiar with discussions that Doha has held separately with both sides.

Such agreements would aim to address slowing Tehran’s uranium enrichment alongside more international monitoring, curbing activities of Iran’s proxy militias in the region and halting Iran’s drone exports. In return, some US sanctions on Iranian oil exports would be eased.

Read More Freed Americans arrive in US after Iran prisoner swap

Officials in Doha said Qatari officials would hold separate meetings with Iranian and US officials at the UN meeting in New York this week. One source briefed on the talks said those meetings would include discussing enrichment and Iranian drones.

The idea of further talks aims to prevent an escalation rather than a nuclear agreement.

Qatar helped forge the detainee deal with shuttle diplomacy between Iranian and US negotiators staying in separate hotels in Doha.

On Monday, when the US-Iranian detainee swap took place, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the door open to diplomacy on Iran's nuclear development, which he described as “perhaps the number one issue of concern”.

“In this moment, we’re not engaged on that, but we’ll see in the future if there are opportunities,” he said in response to a question about whether there could be more indirect talks with Iran soon.

Two Iranian insiders said there would be indirect meetings between Tehran and Washington in New York that could pave the way for talks on a nuclear “understanding”. They said Iran had never shut the door to nuclear diplomacy.

Another Iranian insider briefed on discussions so far with Qatar said: “Considering the upcoming US elections, it is possible to reach an understanding that will involve issuing waivers on banking and oil sectors that would allow Iran to export its oil freely and get its money back via the banking system.” Currently, the practice is barred by existing US sanctions.

On Sunday, when asked if there would be any indirect talks with Iran at the UN General Assembly, a senior US administration official said “absolutely not”.