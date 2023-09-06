Bahrain condemns Iran’s ‘false’ statements on prisoners’ hunger strike

Bahrain called on Iranian officials “not to be misled by false information that harms relations” following statements from Tehran on the conditions of prisoners in the kingdom, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its strong condemnation of the statements made by the spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the conditions of prisoners in the kingdom of Bahrain, which are a clear interference in the internal affairs of the kingdom,” Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that Iran was concerned about the hunger strike over “unfavourable” jail conditions in Bahrain.

Family visits

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced changes on Monday, including plans to double the daily outdoor time to two hours, and increase the duration of family visits, following the hunger strike which began on August 7.

The Bahraini government has denied that 800 prisoners have joined the protest, with the General Directorate of Reform and Rehabilitation (GDRR) telling Reuters that the number of detainees who have reported being on hunger strike “is 121 and at no point was it over 124".

“The National Institution for Human Rights and the Prisoners and Detainees Rights Commission have conducted unannounced visits to the Reform and Rehabilitation Centre to investigate allegations regarding the conditions of inmates. They reviewed a number of demands made by some inmates and submitted a detailed report to the relevant authorities,” the Foreign Ministry said in its latest statement on the prisoners’ hunger strike.

The GDRR said prisoners currently taking part in the hunger strike are provided with access to medical check-ups on a daily basis.

“No detainees taking part in the protest have required critical care or hospitalisation. Any claims to the contrary are false,” the GDRR said.