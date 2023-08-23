Lightning hits Makkah clock tower as heavy rain floods holy city

Authorities in Makkah ordered schools to remain closed on Wednesday after heavy rains battered the region, with videos shared on social media showing pilgrims taking refuge from a heavy thunderstorm overnight.

“Heavy rain fell on Tuesday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms, in separate parts of the neighbourhoods of Makkah Al Mukarramah,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

Education officials confirmed that schools would be closed on Wednesday as the unstable weather is expected to continue for another day.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it expected a “continuation of moderate to heavy thunderstorms that will lead to torrential rains, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds that stir dust and sand, limiting horizontal visibility in parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Makkah and Madinah”.

• Challenging moments were experienced during the tawaf around the Kaaba

• Street and road flooding occurred



The storm and heavy rainfall that affected Mecca were captured on cameras https://t.co/kmmbVB4k3y pic.twitter.com/8oz4V8nO0b — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) August 23, 2023

Videos shared on social media showed pilgrims struggling to circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque amid strong winds, with some having to dodge separation barriers that were being blown around.

One widely shared video captured a lightning strike on the famous clock tower that overlooks the Kaaba.

فيديو | استمرار هطول الأمطار الغزيرة على الحرم المكي#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/Otg8vJ7g7T — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) August 22, 2023

Other videos showed heavy flooding caused by rains in Jeddah, south of Makkah.

Last year, similar weather caused flooding of buildings in Makkah and washed away cars in Saudi Arabia's holiest city.