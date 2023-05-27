Saudi Arabian team arrives in Syria to help embassy reopening

A technical team arrived in Damascus to start the reopening of the Saudi embassy on Saturday.

The decision comes in line with Saudi Arabia's decision to resume operations of its diplomatic relations with Syria following its return to the Arab League.

The Saudi technical team, headed by Ghazi bin Rafi Al-Anzi met Assistant Foreign Minister Dr Ayman Susan, and the Chief of Protocol at the Syrian Foreign Ministry, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Damascus.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said that the visit implements “the decision of the Kingdom to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria.”