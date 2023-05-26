GCC reaffirms support for Yemeni peace initiatives aimed at ending conflict

The Gulf Co-operation Council has reaffirmed its support for Yemeni peace initiatives aimed at ending the prolonged war.

For years, the GCC, especially Oman and Kuwait, has mediated between the country's warring sides in an attempt to bring them back on the negotiating table.

The comments came as Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak met GCC Secretary General Jassem Al Budaiwi in Saudi Arabia.

“Mr Al Budaiwi reaffirmed the firm position of the Gulf Co-operation Council in supporting the Presidential Leadership Council and its legitimate government, promoting unity and stability, and backing all regional and international efforts aimed at ending the war and bringing peace,” the regional bloc said on Thursday.

Mr Mubarak spoke about the economic and development challenges facing Yemen's internationally recognised government and conveyed its appreciation for the GCC's relief and humanitarian assistance.

The chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al Alimi, on Thursday urged the international community to put more pressure on the Houthis to come to the negotiating table and discuss ways to end the conflict.

Efforts by the UN and the international community to find a political solution to the war have been stalling.

Local media reports suggest that the Houthis are preparing for a violent campaign to take over areas and cities under the government's control.

Last month, Saudi Arabia started peace talks with the Iran-backed Houthis in Sanaa in an attempt to revive a nationwide truce and restart the political process.

Hopes of a breakthrough were raised after the kingdom's rapprochement with Iran in March.

The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. A year later, a Saudi-led coalition intervened at the invitation of the government.