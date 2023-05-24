Qatar to create 45,000 job opportunities for Yemenis

Qatar is to create 45,000 job opportunities for Yemenis by financing small projects, Yemen’s ambassador to Doha said late on Tuesday.

Ambassador Rajeh Badi said young men and women in many Yemeni cities will benefit from Doha’s financial support towards entrepreneurial projects.

“Qatar provides humanitarian and development support to Yemen by financing and supporting many relief operations, in addition to supporting permanent development projects,” Mr Badi told Qatari press.

Doha has contributed to repairing and maintenance of the Aden power station, with $14 million funded by the Qatar Fund for Development.

The country has built 10 schools in areas of displacement and rehabilitated a number of schools through the Education Above All Foundation, Mr Badi said.

A Yemeni-Qatari joint committee was formed to prepare to assess education, health and imminent needs in Yemen.

A project to build housing units for the displaced in a number of Yemeni regions by the Qatar Charity Association, in addition to providing the latest medical equipment to a number of hospitals such as the Republican Hospital in the south-western city of Taiz.

There has been civil war in Yemen for almost a decade, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and plunging the country into a severe humanitarian crisis.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened at the request of the internationally recognised government the following year.