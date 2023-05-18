Saudi Arabia continues to provide aid in Sudan, as local donations reach $4.9 million

Saudi Arabia continues to provide aid to those affected by the conflict in Sudan, says the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

More than 8,000 people have been safely evacuated to Jeddah by the navy, Capt Ali bin Hassan Al Ali told The National.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre this month announced it would provide humanitarian aid worth $100 million to Sudan.

READ MORE Evacuees from Sudan arrive in Jeddah - in pictures

A countrywide fundraising campaign was launched last week to help those affected by the fighting. "Sahem", which means “to contribute” in Arabic, has so far raised SAR 18.7 million ($4.9 million), according to KSRelief.

The centre's team in Sudan met World Food Programme officials on Tuesday.

Capt Al Ali said helping thousands of people reach safety was emotional.

A Sudanese evacuee carries her son as they arrive at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. AP

“It was an expressive and profound human image, and seeing all of their faces shifting from fear and sadness to joy and reassurance when they arrived in the kingdom after living through the events in Sudan. All of this was mirrored in the happiness of the children, the elderly, and everyone who was welcomed,” he said.

“The Royal Saudi Naval Forces, with the support of the rest of the armed forces branches, have carried out 21 successful naval evacuation operations to this day.

“This resulted in the success of evacuating more than 8,000 thousand people, including 247 Saudi citizens and more than 8,000 people from 110 different nationalities of brotherly and friendly countries.”

A Royal Saudi Naval Forces officer helps an evacuee as she disembarks at Jeddah. Reuters

He said the evacuations “come from the guidance of the government of Saudi Arabia to help people, with no regard to their nationalities, religion or colour”.

The campaign was launched by the directives of King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed and the Minister of Defence, “to achieve the role assigned to the RSNF in order to implement the process of evacuating Saudi citizens and nationals of brotherly and friendly countries”, he said.

He said evacuees' basic needs such as “medical subjects, food, and comfort” were looked after by the navy, “until they arrive at the port of King Faisal Naval Base, where they are greeted by navy officials with flowers and chocolate”.

Captain Ali bin Hassan Al Ali. Photo: Ministry of Defence

Ambulances were also on standby to offer help when needed.

“The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs then worked with their embassies to transfer them to their respective countries in complete safety and security,” said Capt Al Ali.