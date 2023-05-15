Saudi Crown Prince merges Riyadh districts and names them after King Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has merged two Riyadh districts and renamed them after his father in a tribute to his leadership of more than five decades.

Al Waha and Salah Al Din districts, which are located in the heart of the capital, close to King Salman Park, will now be known as King Salman Neighbourhood, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The areas will be redeveloped and equipped with proper infrastructure and recreational amenities in a manner designed to allow them to keep pace with the growth of the city.

Spanning an area of 6.6 square kilometres, the combined district will feature Salmani architecture.

The Ministry of Culture said Salmani architecture is characterised “by an aesthetic appeal with six core values carefully planned by King Salman through his direct supervision”.

The move to redevelop the districts is part of the kingdom's vision for the capital, which is reflected in the plans of the Riyadh mayor's office, the SPA said.

The plan aims to improve the environment and the quality of life in the city, as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

The kingdom plans to double the size and population of its capital and has set aside $800 billion under its 2030 road map to achieve this, apart from reducing its dependence on oil revenue.

Earlier this year, Prince Mohammed launched the New Murabba Development Company to carry out an ambitious development project in central Riyadh, as part of the kingdom's plans to make its capital a global metropolis and diversify the economy.

“The New Murabba Development Company's project will include a museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose immersive theatre and more than 80 cultural and entertainment venues,” the SPA reported.

The project is expected to be completed by 2030, in time for the World Expo that year, which Saudi Arabia is seeking to host.