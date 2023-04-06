Six dead after car accident in Jazan, Saudi Arabia

A car accident on Wednesday morning resulted in the death of six people in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region.

Five members of the same family were killed. The father, mother, three daughters and a relative were on their way to the wife's mother's home when the accident occurred, according to local newspaper Sabq.

Their vehicle collided with another car.

The deceased mother's brother, Hussein Nashili, told Sabq that the car was carrying his sister, her husband, three of their daughters, and two other children, the sons of his other sister. One of his sister's sons was killed as well, while the other is in hospital in a stable condition.

في جازان .. مأساة مرورية جديدة ضحيتها 6 أشخاص.. 5 من أسرة واحدة "أب وأم و3 من بناتهما".#جازان_الان pic.twitter.com/qh29fyzZHX — جازان الان (@jazannow) April 5, 2023

Last week, in the neighbouring province of Asir, 21 people were killed and 29 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims overturned and caught fire.

The number of people killed as a result of road traffic crashes in Saudi Arabia has more than doubled in a decade to 27.4 per 100,000 people.

The country is aiming to reduce the number of road traffic deaths to fewer than 10 for every 100,000 people by 2030.