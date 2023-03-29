DNA samples collected to identify victims of bus crash in Saudi Arabia

The death toll in Monday's bus accident in southern Saudi Arabia has risen to 21. The vehicle was carrying Umrah pilgrims.

Twenty-nine people were injured when the bus overturned and caught fire. The accident occurred at about 4pm on Monday in Aqabat Shaar, in the Asir region, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

The bus had departed from Khamis Mushayt and was heading to the Abha region. Reports said the victims were of "different nationalities", but did not mention them. The bus apparently lost control after a brake failure and crashed into a bridge, overturned, and caught fire.

Injured pilgrims were transferred to Asir Central Hospital, Mahayil Hospital and Abha Private Hospital in Muhayil governorate in the Asir region.

Read more Saudi Arabia to provide Umrah permits through Nusuk app for pilgrims visiting this Ramadan

The bodies were taken to the morgue at Mahayil Hospital.

The victims were on their way to Makkah to perform Umrah.

In line with the direction of the Emir of Asir Prince Turki bin Talal, Mahayil Governor Muhammad Al Qarqah, accompanied by Mahayil Police Director Brig Gen Mubarak Al Qahtani, visited the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

The health authorities in Asir started collecting DNA samples from the deceased to identify the remains and contact family members. GCC Secretary General Jassim Al Budaiwi on Tuesday expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

The Aqabat Shaar in Asir is the main artery connecting the province with the areas such as Najran and Riyadh, the regions of Jazan, Al Baha, and Makkah Al Mukarramah.