Sultan Haitham inaugurates Oman Across Ages Museum

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Monday oversaw the official opening of the Oman Across Ages Museum in Manah, in Al Dakhiliyah governorate.

Oman News Agency said the Sultan went to the memorial plaque of the museum, where he illuminated the painting to mark the official opening of the museum.

Sultan Haitham then visited the museum's reception where the first entrance ticket was issued in his name, which he then gave to the museum so that it would be among its collections.

The museum was established under the royal orders of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who laid the foundation stone of the project on July 14, 2015.

The museum focuses on a narrative, audio-video interactive style that uses the latest technologies, supported by 61km of fibre optic cables and 21km of audio and video cables.

The building is equipped with 200 interactive screens and map projection technology.

The Across the Ages Museum in Oman.

Exhibits include the jaw of a mammoth that lived in Oman about 35 million years ago and was found in the Dhofar governorate.

The trilobite fauna fossil, found in Mahut in the Al Wusta governorate, is also on display and dates back about 250 million years.

The museum also contains a Majan ship, a reimagining of the ships of the Majan civilisation, made with reed bundles, ropes of palm fibres and woven mats, and it has a sail made of wool and painted with black tar.

Educational games for children are featured, with modern interactive technologies to provide a unique museum experience.

Designed in the shape of mountains, the museum covers an area of 300,000 square metres, with an estimated building size of 66,591 square metres.