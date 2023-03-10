Regional powers welcome restoration of Saudi Arabia-Iran relations

Arab countries and the international community on Friday welcomed an agreement reached by Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies on both sides after years of tension.

The agreement came after talks hosted by China between the two countries on March 6-10, according to a communique released by the three nations.

“The Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers will meet to begin arranging the exchange of ambassadors, and discuss ways to strengthen the renewed relations,” the communique said.

The UAE welcomed the agreement.

“The UAE believes in the importance of positive communication and dialogue between the countries of the region towards consolidating the concepts of good neighbourliness and starting from a common ground to build a more stable future for all,” said Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President.

The US said it was aware of reports that Iran and Saudi Arabia had restored diplomatic relations.

“Generally speaking, we welcome any efforts to help end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region. De-escalation and diplomacy together with deterrence are key pillars of the policy President Biden outlined during his visit to the region last year,” a White House National Security Council representative said on Friday.

Iran has been enriching uranium well over the limits laid down in a major 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which started to unravel when the US withdrew from it in 2018.

The deal — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — was designed to give Iran much-needed sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Arab countries welcome steps

Other Arab countries joined the UAE in praising the rapprochement.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the agreement will have a positive impact on all regional relations in future.

Lebanon hopes "this step will contribute to consolidating the foundations of security and stability in the region and cementing the constructive and positive cooperation that will inevitably benefit the region, its peoples and the world," Mr Bou Habib said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese armed group and political party that holds significant sway in Lebanon, also made positive comments.

Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said he had confidence that the rapprochement would have a positive effect on the region.

Iraq welcomed the turning of “a new page” between Iran and Saudi Arabia, its foreign ministry said.

Oman's Foreign Ministry hailed the resumption of diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Tehran.

The Saudi and Iranian sides expressed their appreciation to Iraq and Oman for hosting the rounds of dialogue that took place between the two sides in 2021 and 2022, according to the communique.

In recent months, negotiations have been continuing, including in Oman, a longtime interlocutor between Iran and the US. Some had hoped for an agreement before the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which will begin later in March.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have held off-and-on talks in recent years, but it wasn't immediately clear if Yemen was the impetus for this new detente.