Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah reappointed PM

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah has been reappointed Prime Minister after an Emiri decree on Sunday, state media reported.

Sheikh Ahmad, son of the emir, must now form a new government, state news agency Kuna said, following the resignation of the previous government in January.

The former PM had submitted his cabinet's resignation after weeks of tension with the National Assembly over requests to question two cabinet ministers.

He had served as prime minister since July 2022, when he was appointed after the resignation of the previous government more than two months previously.

His cabinet was assembled in August.

He then restructured the cabinet in October after early elections.

The September elections were welcomed by opposition politicians after several months of political deadlock.

The mass resignation was sparked by a political impasse centred around a draft bill proposing the government take over personal and consumer loans of Kuwaiti citizens, a move later deemed too expensive.

MPs offered to withdraw the bill if ministers raised wages in the country in return.