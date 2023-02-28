Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia begins training international pilgrim leaders

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday held its first training session for leaders of Hajj groups in Tabung Haji, in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

The programme was launched to train leaders of foreign groups before their arrival in the kingdom. It aims to enhance the quality of service for pilgrims and enable a hassle-free trip to the kingdom.

More sessions will be held in different countries.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah oversaw the first session in Malaysia where more than 30 local Hajj group heads were present. It was held under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Malaysian trainees ahead of Hajj 2023. Photo: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

The programme was organised by the Licensing and Training Center for Employees in the Pilgrim Service Sector, which works with all agencies involved with Hajj and Umrah and Motawif Pilgrims for Southeast Asian Countries Co.

It covers all aspect of performing Hajj and crowd management.

Earlier this month, India announced that it had abolished the VIP quota for pilgrims and has allowed single women to apply according to the rules of the kingdom.

A total of 175,000 pilgrims are expected to come from India for Hajj this year.

Read more Hajj Expo 2023: How tech is transforming pilgrimage

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that priority for registration this year will go to those who have not made the pilgrimage before.

The ministry opened registration for Hajj in 2023 for pilgrims residing in the kingdom, with the price of packages beginning at 3,984 riyals ($1,062).