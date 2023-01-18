Kuwait Emir issues pardons in ‘national reconciliation’ bid

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah issued a decree pardoning at least 37 individuals, including political figures and members of the ruling family, in a move hailed by the government as a step toward national reconciliation.

“The Council of Ministers confirms that it is confident that this step will create an atmosphere towards fruitful co-operation between the executive and legislative authorities in accordance with the constitutional foundations,” the Cabinet said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

The government said the royal pardons will remove obstacles that hinder development and plans for reforms to “create an atmosphere for working as a team to advance everything that is in the interest of the country and its citizens”.

The royal pardons will include Kuwaitis abroad who have been sentenced in absentia. The statement said the Emir’s decision included a group of individuals “who have long lived and are shrouded in the clothes of exile”.

Former Kuwaiti MP Musallam Al Barrak surrounded by supporters in Kuwait after he arrived from Turkey on November 17, 2021, following the pardon decree by the Emir of Kuwait. AFP

Among the names included in the royal pardon are three members of the ruling Al Sabah family: former security official Athbi Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Khalifa Ali Khalifa Al Sabah and Ahmed Dawood Salman Al Sabah.

The three are among five defendants sentenced to prison terms in May 2017 after the Kuwaiti Court of Cassation upheld their five-year jail sentences on charges of insulting senior figures on social media.

Kuwaiti women’s rights activist, Dalal Almusallam, confirmed she had also received a royal pardon on Wednesday. In exile in London, she said she welcomed the pardon but refused to return to Kuwait unless appointed as a minister.

Kuwaiti parliament members attend a session of the National Assembly at its headquarters in Kuwait on January 10, 2023. AFP

Also, among those pardoned on Tuesday was a former Shiite MP in exile in Geneva since 2016, Abdulhamid Dashti. He was sentenced to jail in absentia on several cases, including charges of insulting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Mr Dashti, who accumulated sentences of 73 years in jail, confirmed he received his royal pardon and planned to return to Kuwait.

“I will return once all those who have been pardoned in exile have returned. I’ll announce the date of my return to the homeland at a later time,” he said in a statement.

The names of the 37 individuals were not released in the Kuwaiti Cabinet statements but published in the local-language newspapers.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf’s latest royal pardons comes amid an continuing impasse between the parliament and the government run by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah, the son of the Emir. Two ministers are expected to face questioning in next week’s parliamentary sessions following the government’s withdrawal and boycott of last week’s session.

In 2021, the Emir had issued two decrees granting pardons or reduced sentences for 35 dissidents to meet a demand of members of the last dissolved parliament who had been in a months-long stand-off with the government.