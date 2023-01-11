Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk-linked smartcard for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia is to launch a smartcard to make the Hajj pilgrimage easier.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced plans for the free, contactless card on Tuesday at the Hajj Expo in Jeddah.

It will contain a pilgrim's personal information, including their address and health records, linked to a smartphone application.

The development of the card follows an agreement between Nusuk and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

Nusuk is the planning and booking platform for the pilgrimage launched by Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah in 2022.

It offers more than 120 services to assist pilgrims arriving in Makkah from all over the world.

A joint working group will be formed to plan and implement the smartcard project, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The agreement was signed by Abdel Fattah Mashat, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, and Imad Al Kharashi, governor of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

Saudi Arabia announced last year that female pilgrims no longer required a male guardian, or mahram, to perform Hajj.